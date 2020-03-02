Henrico County-based insurance giant Genworth Financial Inc. said Monday that it has reached an agreement “in principle” with government insurance regulators in New York that would help the company complete its long-delayed effort to be acquired by a China-based investment company.
Genworth, a seller of home mortgage and long-term care insurance with thousands of employees in Virginia, said the agreement with the New York State Department of Financial Services has conditions to get a reapproval of its $2.7 billion sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co.
The deal includes Genworth’s New York-based life insurance business, and regulators in New York had demanded concessions to approve the deal, including that the companies provide additional capital to the New York insurance company.
Genworth said it has agreed, among other things, to contribute $100 million to its New York insurance business at the closing of the Oceanwide acquisition.
Shares in Genworth rose 28 cents, or 7.18%, to close at $4.18.
The deal for China Oceanwide to acquire Genworth for $5.43 a share was first announced in October 2016, and Genworth shareholders voted to approve the acquisition in March 2017. Since then, however, the acquisition has been delayed 13 times as Genworth has sought approval by numerous state, national and international regulatory agencies.
The latest agreement with New York regulators comes after Genworth told investors in early February that the company might have to walk away from the pending merger if the New York State Department of Financial Services failed to approve the deal by March 31.
Genworth has taken numerous steps to clear the deal, including selling its majority stake in its Canadian mortgage insurance company in December after failing to get clearance from Canadian regulators.
Genworth said the reapproval of New York’s Department of Financial Services “remains subject to submission and approval of the documentation setting forth the agreed upon conditions.”
“Oceanwide and Genworth are working to complete this process as soon as possible,” Genworth said.
Genworth said the companies also are providing supplemental information to other U.S. insurance regulators to reflect the planned capital contribution to its New York insurance business.
“These regulators will need to review the supplemental information to determine whether it has any impact on their existing approvals,” the company said.
China Oceanwide also would need to receive clearance from regulators in China for currency conversion and transfer of funds to complete the transaction.
