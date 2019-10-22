Genworth Financial Inc. said Tuesday that Canadian government regulators are focusing on customer data protection in an ongoing review of the Henrico County-based company's proposed sale of its mortgage insurance business in Canada.
The planned sale of the Canadian mortgage insurance business is a key part of Genworth's efforts to complete its long-delayed acquisition by a Chinese investment firm.
The proposed $2.7 billion acquisition of Genworth - an insurer with thousands of employees in Virginia - by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Ltd. was first announced in October 2016. The deal since has been delayed multiple times because of numerous government regulatory reviews in the United States, China and Canada.
While the deal received the necessary approvals in the U.S., in August Genworth said it had been unable to get approval from Canadian government regulators. As a result, the company agreed to sell its Canadian mortgage insurance business for about $2.4 billion in Canadian dollars to Toronto-based investment firm Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
In reviewing the China Oceanwide deal, government regulators had previously raised concerns about protecting private customer information. In response, Genworth said it would set up a data security program including having a U.S.-based third-party service provider manage and protect Genworth's customer data.
The company said Tuesday that Canadian regulators "continue to focus on those same matters" in reviewing the pending sale of the Canadian business unit.
"Genworth has significant expertise in implementing security protocols that satisfy data security concerns as a result of the successful implementation of our Enhanced Data Security Program," said Tom McInerney, president and chief executive officer of Genworth.
"We are confident in our ability to satisfy the Canadian government's requirements in order to move forward with the sale of Genworth Canada, which is the best path forward to ultimately close the transaction with Oceanwide," he said.
Genworth said all other approvals have been received for the sale of the Canadian business unit, and the company still expects the deal to close by the end of 2019.
