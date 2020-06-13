Title: Media director of the media intelligence team at Spurrier Group, a Richmond-based marketing and media agency
Born: July 1967, in Richmond
Education: Longwood University, 1985-89
Career: The Martin Agency, 1989-90; Thompson Everett, 1990-2009; V Media Services, 2010-18; Spurrier Group, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Mechanicsville
Best business decision: “Accepting a part-time position at The Martin Agency while attending college. That is where I fell in love with media.”
Worst business decision: “Traditional media was my focus and I wish I had been more involved with digital media early on.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “This one is easy. I started at Thompson Everett in 1990 and Donna Spurrier was my first sales call. I was presenting the newest methodology released by Nielsen (CAP Reports for those who date that far back). At that point in my career I didn’t know what I didn’t know and it showed. I couldn’t answer a single question Donna asked and I was taught a valuable lesson that day — know your product. So I studied the data, Donna allowed me a do-over and I was able to answer her questions. Well, most of them.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Changes in media consumption, which is both a challenge and an opportunity. Consumers have access to content in ways that didn’t exist five years ago and even more options will become available over the next five years. The challenge will be to monitor these additional access points and identifying the ‘why behind the buy.’ The opportunities are huge for our clients in the form of data collection, hyper-targeting, cross-device placements for reach and duplication, and, most importantly, learning for future campaigns.”
First job after college: The Martin Agency
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t change much, but I do wish I had become a student of digital media earlier, as I mentioned. My previous positions focused almost exclusively on traditional media and account management, and only in the past three years did I start my digital journey ... and what a ride it has been. I continue to enjoy my time with traditional media but am excited that after so many years in media that I still have the opportunity to learn something new. No risk of getting bored in this industry.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject in college was forensic psychology. I read the entire textbook the first week of school because it provided insights into the physical, mental and emotional state of individuals who committed serious crimes. This was the start of embracing my need to know the ‘why behind the buy.’ My least favorite subject was statistics, but only the first time I took it. I failed epically. I enjoyed my second attempt and successfully passed the course. Another valuable lesson: Try, try again.”
