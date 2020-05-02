Title: Chief executive officer at Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, an outpatient addiction treatment center in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico County that offers comprehensive medical and therapeutic care.
Born: New Orleans; grew up in Germany from ages 3 to 15, but has lived in Virginia for longer than anywhere else.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from the University of Richmond, 1988; master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, 1998
Career: Worked in economic development for the Fairfax Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, 1988-2000; led strategic relocation and expansion services for KPMG, 2000; president and chief operating officer of health care company PartnerMD, 2004-2010; headed the population health team as executive vice president, strategic initiatives, at Health Diagnostic Laboratory, 2010-2015; president and CEO of Aviant Health, providing health care consulting, 2015-2019; CEO of Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, February-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Wyndham
Best business decision: “Taking the leap from a well-paying position in a large organization to leading an early-stage company in 2004.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I believe that the most important part of leading any organization is having the right team in place. I’ve learned to hire people that are passionate and self-motivated; this is especially important in an entrepreneurial organization where there is often a need to evolve roles as the company grows.”
First job after college: Marketing research for the Metropolitan Economic Development Council (now the Greater Richmond Partnership).
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Work in an early-stage company earlier in my career because it allows for the ability to have an impact and do meaningful work. Health care innovation is especially challenging because of the payment system and regulation, but there is a huge need for innovative approaches to health care, to improve our system as well as people’s lives.”
Book that inspired you the most: “Losing My Virginity” by Richard Branson
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: economics and political science; Least favorite: science, “which I find much more interesting in application.”
