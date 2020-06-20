Title: Managing broker of Long & Foster Real Estate; 2020 president-elect of Virginia Realtors organization
Born: April 1969 at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico
Education: Radford University, 1992
Career: Law offices of Dalton & Moore P.C., July 1995-March 2003; Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors, March 2003-May 2010; Long & Foster Real Estate, May 2010-current
Where in the metro area do you live? Richmond’s West End
Best business decision: “To work with Long & Foster and the people associated with the company. The focus on providing exceptional support to both our clients and our agents aligns closely with my personal mission.”
Worst business decision: “I wish I had taken the time to listen and learn from the experience of others instead of making my own mistakes. I quickly realized how important it is to have a mentor/trainer. I would encourage new agents to seek guidance from those they want to emulate and not fear that asking questions will show weakness. It can, in fact, show a lot of strength. There is so much knowledge to glean from one another, and a new perspective can be a very valuable thing.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “The subprime mortgage bubble, which triggered the bursting of the housing bubble.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Real estate is one of the primary driving forces of the U.S. economy, contributing 15% to the GDP in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic could certainly become one of the most challenging times for many businesses. The safety of our clients, consumers, staff and associates remains our top priority, so it’s important to be diligent and thorough in our decision-making to protect health and wellness as well as business continuity in the marketplace. Unlike 2008, when housing caused the financial crisis, housing can help stabilize our economy and lead us back to prosperity.”
First job after college: Working as a cross-trained administrator in a law firm with a large real estate settlement practice.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have started my real estate career earlier.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Currently, that would be ‘Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance’ by Angela Duckworth. As somebody who’s trying to help others grow, it’s a great reminder that if you stay on course and push through the hard times, you’ll accomplish the goal in the end. This is a message I try and pass down through my work with real estate agents.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math and home economics; least favorite: geography
