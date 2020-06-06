Title: Co-founder and chief operating officer at Tenant Turner, Richmond-based startup company that makes software that helps property managers lease apartments and homes
Born: 1984 in Henrico County
Education: Bachelor of science in information technology with a minor in economics, Virginia Commonwealth University, May 2006
Career: Web developer at Ironworks Consulting, 2006-11; program lead at Stefanini, 2011-12; owner at Right Bound Consulting, 2012-15; co-founder and chief operating officer at Tenant Turner, 2015-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Innsbrook area of Henrico County
Best business decision: “Starting my own web consulting business in 2012 after working for other firms. I had a deep conviction that I was meant for something more and that taking a step in any direction — destination unknown — would be a step in the right direction, thus the company name Right Bound. That decision positioned me to later co-found Tenant Turner, which has been amazing in so many ways.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Relying on my own abilities to control outcomes. From focusing too much on grades in school to stressing about my to do lists even today. It’s an ongoing and measured battle.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “I’m grateful to reflect on how God has worked in my life and see that I never had the forethought to plan what has come to be. I trust He is working now in ways I cannot see, and with that many opportunities and challenges will come. But I can say with confidence that in five years’ time my gratitude will only have grown.”
First job after college: web developer at Ironworks Consulting
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’ve come to learn as a follower of Christ that my life is not for my own purposes. Though I’ve experienced many humbling regrets and mistakes on my part — and continue to accrue them — I have faith that ultimately they will be opportunities for God’s grace and goodness to show in my life.”
Book that inspired you the most: “Financial Peace,” by Dave Ramey. “The discipline of seeking a sound foundation, simplifying and growing in a controlled manner with purpose really speaks to my approach to life.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “I distinctly remember disliking trigonometry and calculus. My favorite subjects were algebra, economics and physics. Putting it to paper, I see what an odd mix it is — and how well that sums me up.”
