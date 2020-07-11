Title: Owner and CEO of the Cabell Childress Group, a residential real estate group with Long & Foster Real Estate.
Born: June 1975, in Richmond
Education: Bachelor of arts in leadership and business, University of Richmond, 1998.
Career: Owner and CEO of the Cabell Childress Group since 2001.
Where in the metro area do you live?: In the West End, near the University of Richmond.
Best business decision: “Making real estate my full-time career after originally taking a principles of real estate course to learn more about investing in real estate. My teacher, Tom Holloway, encouraged me to pursue real estate as a career in sales, not just to benefit from its investment opportunities. That decision proved to be a blessing for me, my family and team.”
Worst business decision: “Investing in a food service franchise that was hot at the time, distracting me from what I knew best. This decision caused the most time-consuming and stressful period in my life. Although I am grateful for what I learned, it was just more than I’d like to pay to learn it.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “In the above endeavor, I learned that my wheelhouse is real estate — I am confident and able to make good decisions and need to keep my focus there. It’s easy to get tempted into exploring other business ventures when you are an entrepreneur, but I learned that it is not always the wisest decision. I learned to be grateful for what I have and put 110% into what I love doing in real estate. Real estate is multi-faceted because you can pursue sales, long-term investments, short-term flips, development, property management and much more.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Figuring out how to be present and available virtually to best serve our clients. COVID-19 has accelerated the need and desire for virtual property showings and consumers are going online to explore their options more than ever. Finding out how to best engage with those consumers, while personalizing their experience and earning their trust quickly, will be the challenge.
First job after college: “Jefferson Supply Co. in 1998, commuting to and from Charlottesville several times a month, selling supplies and growing the Richmond market share for the company.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have started my real estate career right out of college and start to invest in properties earlier. Owning real estate is a wonderful way to build residual income. I would have studied abroad in college and traveled post-college before beginning a career.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why: The Bible. “It is a source of truth for me. It helps frame my mind and perspective when I start my day reading the Bible. It helps me realize how small I am, that I’m not in control and that God loves and cares for me, no matter the circumstances. The Bible’s teachings help me experience peace and see life through a different lens. We are here for a larger purpose and our work is a vehicle to form relationships and share His love each day.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Math was my favorite subject and came very naturally to me. Foreign languages were the most challenging for me.”
