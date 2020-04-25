Title: Vice president of asset management with SNP Properties LLC, a Richmond-based development and acquisition company
Born: July 1975 in Richmond
Education: Attended J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College; received certifications from several professional organizations including the Institute of Real Estate Management, National Apartment Association and International Council of Shopping Centers
Career: Landmark Property Services, senior property manager, 2003-08; Forest City Enterprises, general manager of The River Lofts at Tobacco Row, 2010-13; Forest City Enterprises, regional marketing manager, 2013-15; Gumenick Properties, regional property manager, 2015-16; Federal Realty Investment Trust, regional property manager, 2016-18; SNP Properties, vice president, June 2018-present
What part of the metro area do you live: Downtown
Best business decision: “Having the ability to take calculated risks in order to achieve professional goals, not staying complacent nor allowing fear to take precedence. I wouldn’t have the experience and knowledge that I have today without this mindset.”
Worst business decision: “Being a high level ‘multi-tasker’ for the majority of my career, I have had to learn how to slow down in order to better maximize my time while also defining and prioritizing where and what to focus my energy on each day in order to provide the best productive use of my time.”
Mistake you learned from the most from: “Don’t give up, don’t take anything personally and don’t take no for an answer.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “A month ago, I would have said the biggest challenges and opportunities in the next few years will be keeping pace with SNP’s existing mixed-use portfolio and new construction projects in the pipeline in the rapidly growing landscape of downtown Richmond. Today, the biggest challenge is how our country and businesses are able to remain resilient during this historic COVID-19 crisis. The impact in the coming years is still unknown; however, I do believe through this experience we are learning the value of our business relationships, our colleagues and the enjoyment obtained when you love what you do. This will be the ultimate level of success for us all.”
First job after college: “Motherhood, still ranks No. 1 best job ever.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “Celebrate the wins and smell more roses.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why: “You are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life,” by Jen Sincero. “I stumbled across this book in a desperate state for reading material as I was running to catch a flight to Chicago. I may have just been attracted to the title at the time. However, once I started reading, it just really helped me put order into my thought process for my current life and how I want to design my future.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: art and literature; least favorite: anything to do with science.
