Title: Chief executive officer of Forestry Machine Learning, a Richmond-based startup that helps clients implement artificial intelligence technology to improve their business operations and services.
Born: Baltimore, Md., 1983
Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, James Madison University, 2005; master’s degree in computer science, Capella University, 2008.
Career: Co-founder and chief operating officer of Notch, 2014-17; director of machine learning at Capital One Financial Corp., 2017-20.
Where in the metro area do you live: Westover Hills
Best business decision: “Diving into entrepreneurship has been my best business decision. Just before that, I was working for Amentra (another Richmond-based tech consulting firm) and they had just been acquired by RedHat. That job gave me the skills, confidence and inspiration to take the leap out on my own.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not backing up data. In a 15-year career, you will brick laptops, accidentally reformat hard drives, over zealously clean up servers/databases in the cloud. Back that stuff up. Then back it up again.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “Capitalizing fully on the AI revolution that is underway in every industry. We are still just scratching the surface on what is possible in this space.”
First job after college: “Software engineer at the Federal Reserve.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Absolutely nothing. I have really enjoyed my career and even missteps along the way have taught me fundamental lessons. There’s no way I’d be the same leader or technologist without those experiences. I should have bought more stock in Amazon early on, I guess, but so should have everyone.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “The expected answer here is probably something like ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People,’ but honestly, for me, it’s Wes Anderson films like ‘The Life Aquatic’ and ‘Rushmore.’ They are really beautiful ways to remind us to not take ourselves too seriously and to value our relationships. They make me reminisce about my family, where I came from, and of course my co-founder at Notch and one of my best friends — the real Zissou, Paul Hurlocker.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Favorite was computer science, data structures. Least favorite was art history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.