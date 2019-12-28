Title: president and chief operating officer at The King Agency, a Richmond-based advertising and brand strategy agency
Born: in Pittsburgh
Education: The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, visual communications, 1985; West Virginia Wesleyan College, marketing, 1986
Career: junior art director, Hanson & Associates, Buckhannon, W.Va., 1985-86; art director, Peter Wong & Associates, Richmond, 1986-91; senior art director, Stone Ward Advertising, Little Rock, Ark., 1991-92; creative supervisor, O’Keefe Marketing, Richmond, 1992-97; president and COO, The King Agency, 1997-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “Keeping The King Agency a manageable size. From my past experience working at both larger and smaller agencies, I much prefer a smaller agency that allows for more one-on-one collaboration with clients and deeper connections with employees.”
Worst business decision: “Ignoring all the warning signs of the dot-com bubble.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “A $150 million floodwall keeps water in as well as it keeps water out. We received 9 feet of water in our Shockoe Bottom office after the terrible storm in 2004, which proved it. The King Agency had to move to a new office location after that.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Staying current with the ever-changing digital marketing landscape. It will be interesting to see just how much more advanced technology, new algorithms and endless amounts of data play into keeping the customer journey as personalized as possible.
First job after college: ad designer at the Pittsburgh Press for a summer
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Work and live in more cities around the country.”
Movie that inspired you the most: “Forrest Gump.” “It has a powerful message about overcoming adversity to achieve success. Plus, it’s fun to see all of the pop culture references throughout the movie that were huge milestones in recent American history.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Statistics was fascinating. My least favorite subject was English because it’s full of rules with exceptions to rules.”
