Title: Co-founder and communications strategist/trainer at Zuula, a Richmond-based communications strategy and consulting firm.
Born: 1980 in Richmond
Education: Bachelor’s of arts in English with minors in linguistics and creative writing, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2006; certificate in adult teaching, University of Richmond, 2014
Career: eNovel.com, editor/audio book reader, 2000-2001; Café Gutenberg, assistant manager/marketing manager, 2004-2007; freelance writer, 2006-2008; Wachovia Securities, copywriter, 2007-2008; Zuula, co-founder/communications strategist, 2008-present
Where in the metro area do you live: South Richmond
Best business decision: “Starting a company with a friend I’d only known for a handful of months. Our employer had acquired another firm and moved out of town. So at 27 years old, we followed our guts to start Zuula with our laptops and a vision — despite what may have looked risky to others. Twelve years later, I continue to trust my instincts and not let worry or fear get in the way when we make decisions.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Rather than make ‘mistakes,’ I believe we must make our best decisions and learn from them. With that said, one perspective is honing sales. One year, proposals stalled, creating operational and financial stress — and we couldn’t find the problem. Months later, an outside consultant identified a disconnect between our services and target market. So, we tweaked business development and moved forward. Looking back, I wouldn’t have waited so long for outside help. Every single day affects operations, and you can’t take that for granted as a small-business owner.”
First job after college: “I’ve been working since I was 15 years old. During and after college, I held various jobs, such as freelance writer, nanny, and assistant manager at a local restaurant.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “We started Zuula in 2008 during the Great Recession and when Richmond’s business scene was still more of an ‘old school’ environment. As young women, we stood out as business owners at local networking events. As a writing and language-focused company with no business model to replicate (that we could find), we had to create our own reality. And everything can feel risky in a recession. Looking back, I’m proud that we only saw the possibilities of what we could create — rather than this environment’s threats. That perspective is something I never want to change.”
Book that inspired you the most: “The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle” by Avi. “I read this book in fifth grade, and the story follows a young girl in the 1830s who’s the only female aboard a ship heading to America from England. While traveling, the crew mutinies, and Charlotte must find her own strength to survive and protect herself — and ultimately, save the ship. Since I was close in age to the heroine, Charlotte’s strength and self-poise was greatly inspiring to me — and helped me understand the importance of female strength, no matter your age.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English and writing classes; Least favorite: math and gym0
