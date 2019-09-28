Title: co-owner, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Infotel Systems Inc., a Henrico County-based telecommunications service provider
Born: December 1961 in Charlotte, N.C., but moved as an infant to the Town of Marion in Smyth County
Education: University of Mary Washington, double major in business administration and historic preservation, 1984
Career: First Virginia Bank, internal auditor, 1984-87; Pioneer Federal Savings Bank, assistant controller/assistant treasurer: 1987-91; BISYS, conversion specialist/client services: 1991-94; IPC Technologies, conversion specialist for accounting systems, 1994-95; Infotel Systems Inc., chief financial officer, chief operating officer and co-owner, 1995 to present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Lakeside
Best business decision: “Joining my husband in his startup business and growing our company together. We both have unique skills critical to the success of a business — between his vision and engineering acumen and my business and management background, we were able to build a solid telecom company that is going strong after 30 years in business. We have complete trust in each other, are aligned in our values and respect one another — all critical components for a successful business partnership.”
Worst business decision: “Joining my husband in his startup business. Working with a spouse is not for the faint of heart. When you work with your spouse, you can’t come home and complain about a bad day at work and get away from it all. But, somehow, we have learned to navigate through the bombs and I am glad we stuck with it. We often joke that when you are married to your business partner, it increases your anniversary years by a factor of two. So we have worked together for 26 years and just celebrated our 52nd anniversary.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Waiting too long to hire the next employee. Telecom is such a unique industry, it takes a longer than usual lead time to find the right person when we need one. We have learned to always be looking for that next member of our team. When we realize that we could use another team member, we are six months too late.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “A future challenge/opportunity is the differentiation of our product offerings in a commoditized market. Being local keeps the communication path from our RVA business customers to our RVA data center short. Local also increases reliability and uptime. Unlike the big phone company cookie-cutter product offerings, we provide customized business communications solutions.”
First job after college: real estate agent for Seward Realty, her father’s business in Marion
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “My general philosophy in life is ‘don’t look back.’ I believe that I have learned the most valuable lessons from my mistakes, so I would not want to go back and change anything. The challenges have sometimes taken me down unexpected and unwelcome paths, but the people and experiences along the way have enriched my life.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand. “I was in the ninth grade when I first read it and it was my introduction to politic theory. Inherently, I knew that logic, reason, passion and compassion could co-exist, and that book articulated those feelings. I am amazed that a book written in 1957 is still relevant to the current political climate.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history; least favorite: science.
