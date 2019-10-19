Title: Chief revenue officer at HealthSavings Administrators, a health savings account provider based in Chesterfield County.
Born: July 1959 in Pocatello, Idaho
Education: Southwest Missouri State, business/marketing management, 1981
Career: Founding partner, mSaver, 1998 to 2011; executive vice president, HealthEquity, August 2011 to January 2015; chief growth officer, SelectAccount, March 2017 to January 2018; chief revenue officer, HealthSavings Administrators, September 2018 to present
In what part of the metro area do you live?: Tobacco Row
Best business decision: “Taking the risk in starting a new industry in medical savings accounts (now known as health savings accounts), a $60 billion industry.”
Worst business decision: “Retiring too young, prompting my decision to go back to work at HealthSavings.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Retiring too young.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “I am chairman emeritus of the American Banker’s Association HSA Council and we are working together to get legislation passed that will allow 58 million Medicare recipients to keep and use their health savings account to offset out-of-pocket health care costs in retirement. Uncontrolled out-of-pocket health care costs can be the difference between a peaceful retirement and having to choose between paying medical bills and buying groceries. Health savings accounts help people manage these costs by enabling account holders to save more money on their retirement medical expenses than with any other savings vehicle.”
First job after college: Certified financial planner
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I have no regrets. Everything I did, good or bad, helped me get to where I am today.”
Movie that inspired you the most, and why? “Braveheart.” “A simple farmer becomes a great warrior and leader in the battle against oppression.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: chemistry/math; least favorite: sociology
