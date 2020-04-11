Title: Partner at UrbanCore Construction, a Richmond-based development and construction firm
Born: September 1981 in Columbia, Mo.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration, Radford University, 2005
Career: Ryan Homes, 2004-08; real estate agent, 2008-12; UrbanCore Construction, 2012-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Richmond’s Stratford Hills neighborhood
Best business decision: “My business partner Andy Beach and I decided to begin a development company in 2009 after working together at Ryan Homes. We started purchasing single-family and small multifamily homes in Church Hill and Fulton Hill, which at the time were relatively inexpensive. We were able to purchase, renovate and lease more than 70 properties and continue to own and manage them.”
Worst business decision: “Early on trying to do too much myself and not letting qualified professionals help us grow.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “The importance of having the right people in the right seats. Our success is completely on the shoulders of our awesome employees.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “We see our growth continuing in both the multifamily and adaptive reuse sectors. The opportunities right now in Richmond are robust, and we see that demand continuing into the coming years as the city population continues to grow. The challenge will be to grow smart, hiring the best of the best to be able to serve our customers’ needs.”
First job after college: Construction superintendent with Ryan Homes
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Be willing to start the business sooner.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Lead the Field,” by Earl Nightingale
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: finance; least favorite: English.
