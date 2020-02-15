Title: assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications at the Virginia Community College System, which oversees a network of 23 community colleges in Virginia
Born: January 1975 in Pittsburgh
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University, bachelor of science, 1996; VCU, master’s, 2009
Career: Virginia News Network, 1996-97; Metro Networks, 1996-99; WCVE public radio and television, 1999-2003; WVIR state capitol bureau, 1999-2003; offices of Lt. Gov., Gov-elect and Gov. Tim Kaine, 2003-07; Virginia Community College System, 2007-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump
Best business decision: “Joining an agency that is dedicated and focused on helping individuals improve their lives.”
Worst business decision: “Failing to understand just how devastating the Telecommunications Act of 1996 would be to broadcast journalism, the field for which I was just completing my degree when it was signed into law.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Believing in the myth of failure. There’s no such thing. You either succeed or you learn something. When you’re lucky, those things happened simultaneously.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Helping more individuals earn post-secondary credentials — not necessarily degrees — will be critical to the success of their families and the commonwealth as a whole. Those credentials are the bridge between individuals who need good-paying jobs and businesses who need trained, skilled talent to fill the jobs they have.”
First job after college: “I gave live rush-hour traffic reports on the radio, sometimes from the inside of a tiny, tiny airplane.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently?: “I wouldn’t have waited four years to marry my wife, Lisa. We celebrate our 20th anniversary this year.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why: “I continue to be inspired on a regular basis by the ‘Conversations with God’ books written by Neale Donald Walsch, including his most recent volume published in 2016. The books offer so many big ideas, fascinating concepts and unusual perspectives, I will never come close to understanding them all.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I loved history and government and struggled with my dislike for mathematics, which I later learned was a prerequisite to major in journalism in college.”
