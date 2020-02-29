Title: Executive vice president of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry. Its member jurisdictions are the Town of Ashland; counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan; and the city of Richmond.
Born: August 1977 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Education: University of Richmond, 1999
Career: Spent 18 years at Richmond Region Tourism (it was called Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau until 2013), including publications manager, 2002-06; director of marketing, 2006-12; vice president, 2012-18; executive vice president, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “Joining the team at Richmond Region Tourism. I remember sitting in my final interview 18 years ago. I was sitting at Jack Berry’s table in his office and he asked me why I wanted to work here. I remember saying that it was such an exciting time to be in Richmond that there were so many great things happening in the area and that I wanted to be a part of it. That was 2002. The convention center was still under construction, the VMFA had not been renovated, Short Pump hadn’t been built and so much more. Since then we’ve seen craft beer come on the scene, a culinary explosion, blockbuster art exhibitions, the Virginia Capital Trail, new hotels, too much growth to list. Every time I think back to that interview, I still feel the same way. It is an exciting time to be in the Richmond region. And tourism plays a critical role in its success.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I learned a tremendous amount from underestimating the power of presence. In the past, I mistakenly assumed that articulating support for a regional partner through all the tools Richmond Region Tourism provides was enough. I learned, though, that often what is more important is simply showing up. Whether it’s events, meetings or regular presentations, nothing substitutes being there in person.”
What is the biggest challenge/ opportunity in the next two to five years: “RVA is more popular than ever. The opportunity before us is to continue to build on this momentum. That’s why Richmond Region Tourism will be launching its Richmond Region 2030 Tourism Master Plan in May. The plan is about taking a strategic, rather than organic, approach to defining a vision and positioning that will help the region become a destination of the future that we as a community want.”
First job after college: Virginia Department of Historic Resources as the public relations specialist assistant
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wish that I studied abroad longer in college. I spent six weeks studying in Ecuador one summer during college, but in hindsight, I should have gone abroad for at least a semester if not a year. I believe that travel is life-changing. It helps people understand each other better. It teaches independence and resiliency. And, of course, it is a powerful economic engine for communities.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Picking a favorite or most inspirational book is like asking to pick a favorite child. There are so many amazing ones. Recently, I read Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming,’ and it’s been on my mind. Her story of determination for success in her career and blend of resiliency and strength as a mother and wife is inspiring.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: “I loved anything to do with language and writing in school”; least favorite: physics.
