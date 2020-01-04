Title: president and chief executive officer of Virginia’s Gateway Region, a nonprofit regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex
Born: 1961 in Danville
Education: bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1983; master’s degree in business administration, University of Richmond, 1989
Career: project manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, 1995-2000; business development manager for McGuireWoods Consulting, 2000-01; managing director, VEDP, 2001-18; president and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region, May 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Bon Air
Best business decision: ”My best business decision has been to join Virginia’s Gateway Region. I believe this is an exciting time to serve at the helm of VGR. With rapid change comes opportunities, and challenges. The thriving businesses in the region and their growing requirements are increasingly integral to fostering sustained growth. We have built a strong team and are at the cusp of introducing new initiatives and programs to better align ourselves with the business community and promote the region.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “While I was in the retail business, we opened a destination-type of retail store in downtown Richmond. It didn’t do well because we were only attracting sales that happened during the day. We totally missed out on evening sales traffic. I learned firsthand that the retail business is about location, location and location.”
First job after college: “I joined Crawford Manufacturing in 1983 as a sales administrator.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have entered the economic development profession earlier because my real passion lies in creating partnerships, promoting economic prosperity and helping people.”
Book that inspired you the most: ”The Bible has inspired me the most. I have learned transcendent values like humility, character, compassion and integrity. I have also realized that life is not about living for oneself. These biblical values, among others, resonate in my economic development career as I get the satisfaction of being part of the bigger story of helping my fellow Virginians provide economic stability and prosperity for their families.”
Favorite subject in school: “Economics. It explained how ‘the cause’ often leads to ‘the effect.’ It made clear how economies worked, and how governments and individuals could impact the world through our actions.”
