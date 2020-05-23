Title: Co-owner of Franco’s Fine Clothiers, a men’s apparel retailer that has a store on Lakeside Avenue and another in the Short Pump Town Center, both in Henrico County.
Born: 1964 in Richmond
Education: Bachelor’s, Virginia Military Institute, 1987; and U.S. Army Engineer Officer School, August 1987-January 1988
Career: Signet Bank, 1988-1990; Franco’s Fine Clothier, 1990-present.
Where in the metro area do you live?: Rockville in Hanover County
Best business decision: “Becoming involved actively in the Retail Merchants [group] has not only helped the business but has allowed me to be exposed to many opportunities to grow professionally and learn from others.”
Worst business decision: “Made lots of mistakes that have resulted in lessons learned, but have not made the worst one yet.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not a single one sticks out. I try to learn something every day and believe you can learn something from anyone, sometimes it is how to do things and sometimes how not to do things.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The marketplace is full of options for consumer’s to purchase goods at any price and quality. We must continue to show our current and future customers that quality cost less in the long run and good service is worth every dime.”
First job after college: “Attended engineer office course followed by six years in Virginia National Guard.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “If I knew that 20 years would go by so fast, I would have stayed in the Guard.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Cannot say one. I read mostly histories. I just finished David McCullough’s ‘The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West’ and was inspired by what those who settled the West had to endure. I keep a copy of Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’ on my nightstand and have read it at least a dozen times.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: literature courses; Least favorite: math courses
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.