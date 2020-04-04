Title: President of Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank
Born: In Boston
Education: Ithaca Collage, bachelor of science in finance, 1982; Northeastern University, MBA, 1984
Career: Led for 20 years key businesses for Boston-based Citizens Financial Group, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland; led the consumer banking division at Santander Bank US; chief operating officer for retail banking at the Bank of Montreal; president of Atlantic Union Bank, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Museum district.
Best business decision: “The best decision I made for my career was accepting my role as president at Atlantic Union Bank and moving to Richmond. This role fulfills my life-long career goal to be a president. The bank’s mission and culture are a perfect match for me. Richmond is also such a wonderful and welcoming community.
Worst business decision: “I have a general rule — do not have any regrets over business decisions. Instead, let each decision be a learning opportunity. This guiding principal has helped shape the executive I am today.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not finding my professional voice sooner and not speaking up about areas I needed to develop to reach my goals. Who knows, I might have become a bank president 10 years ago.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest opportunity for me is to develop the next generation of financial leaders. Specifically, I want to drive for more diversity and inclusion in the banking industry.”
First job after college: “I joined a small community bank in a sales and service role.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “If I was giving advice to my younger self, I would say to take on more risks earlier in my career and to have more confidence in my capabilities. Also, to not worry so much about what others think, but instead focus on what I needed to do to reach my goals.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Good to Great,” by Jim Collins. The book “shaped my leadership aspirations and view of important approaches in leading companies. After reading this book, I began to understand the dramatic impact culture and leadership have on a company’s ability to be great versus good. Collins writes about the importance of level 5 leadership. This includes personal humility and indomitable will, which are key characteristics of great companies, and the belief that ordinary people can be effective in producing extraordinary results. Couple that with discipline and execution and you have a winning formula. On the other hand, constant reorganization and change in strategic direction can derail success.”
Favorite subject in school: Organizational behavior. “I was intrigued by the notion of how individual behaviors within the workplace can impact overall performance. I have always observed people’s behaviors and their positive and negative impact on others and the organizations around them. I learned so much about how our words impact others and how non-verbal cues really matter when leading people.”
