Title: president of nbj Architecture, a Henrico County-based architecture firm founded in 2001 that focuses on designing hospitality buildings

Born: March 1948

Education: architecture degree, University of Baroda, India, 1971

Career: worked in India, 1971-1975; worked in Zambia, 1975-1978; worked in Kenya, 1978-1982; WZMH Architects, vice president, 1984-1987; Dewberry, associate, 1988-2000: nbj Architecture, president, 2001-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico

Best business decision: “Starting nbj Architecture.”

Worst business decision: “Invested in a hotel project in 2007 to 2008.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Investing time and money in a field, which I am not an expert.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge in the next five years is to create a transition plan for the firm and an opportunity is to make the current employees own the firm after my retirement.”

First job after college: intern in a small architectural firm in India

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Start my practice early in my career.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Bhagavad Gita” — the book “inspired me the most as it teaches me how to be happy in any situation.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: mathematics; least favorite: language.

