Title: president of Kalyan Hospitality, a Henrico County-based hotel company that operates 18 hotels in Virginia, Oregon and Washington. It has four locations in the Richmond region. It also has plans for a Residence Inn by Marriott in eastern Goochland County; a Tru by Hilton hotel near the Gaskins Road exit off Interstate 64; a Courtyard by Marriott at West Broad and North Hamilton streets; and a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Colonial Heights.

Born: November 1968 in West Bromwich, England

Education: bachelor of science in pharmacy, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1992

Career: Standard Drug/CVS Pharmacy, 1992-96; Kalyan Hospitality, 1996-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump

Best business decision: “Putting my life savings into my first hotel venture.”

Worst business decision: “Developing a hotel in a state (Illinois) with high regulation, high taxes and large amounts of red tape. Success has been challenging, and it has given me a greater appreciation of the support for businesses in the state of Virginia.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Not all states are business-friendly as our Commonwealth of Virginia.”

What is the biggest challenge/ opportunity in the next two to five years: “Lots of challenges, but what pertains to my company is the lack of interest in trade schools — creating a gap in quality craftsmen. Construction cost to develop hotels and other assets are going to get to a point where projects will not produce viable profits. Also the lack of qualified talent to fill positions for both management and service-level employees. In regard to opportunities, when there are failures in the market, there are an equal number of opportunities.”

First job after college: pharmacist at the Standard Drug in the Tuckernuck Shopping Center

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Nothing. There have been many challenges, successes and failures that have helped shaped my path.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Screw It, Let’s Do It” by Richard Branson. “A very simple book that motivates from ‘Why I can’t do something’ to ‘Yes I can.’ ”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: Any psychology and economics class; least favorite: organic chemistry.

