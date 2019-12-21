Title: president of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, a private nonprofit that provides funding for the educational outreach, patriotic events, historical programs and exhibits

Born: October 1953 in Floyd County

Education: Old Dominion University, 1971-75; Virginia Commonwealth University, 1975-76, bachelor of arts in English

Career: human resources, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 1975-77; prospect research, Science Museum of Virginia Foundation, 1977-79; advertising and sales promotion, Thalhimers department store, 1982-88; senior vice president for advancement, Virginia Historical Society, 1988-2018; Virginia War Memorial Foundation, Dec. 1-present

Where in the metro area do you live: Midlothian

Best business decision: “The absolute best business decision I made was to focus my career on nonprofit administration. The nonprofit world has introduced me to dedicated volunteers and board members, talented staff, and community leaders and philanthropists who share a passion for the causes they represent.”

Worst business decision: “Any bad business decision I made was accepting positions, either part or full time, that weren’t nonprofit.

Mistake you learned the most from: “I retired two years ago. When my life quickly filled with consulting and volunteer opportunities, I realized that I am far from ready for retirement. Those two years were restorative and I loved having time to explore different options. But I learned that I prefer working with a team and that I am more creative and productive when I do.”

First job after college: “Before I graduated from VCU, I landed a position at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Fortunately, I was able to start part time with the understanding that I would be full time after graduation. It was a tremendous opportunity.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I admire people who are able to keep up with friendships over many years. If I had the chance, I would be better at that.”

Book/movie that inspired you the most: “I think more than by movies and books, I have been inspired by this bit of ancient Japanese poetry translated by Jane Hirshfield: ‘Although the wind blows terribly here, the moonlight also leaks between the roof planks of this ruined house.’”

Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject in school was always English, especially composition. My least favorite, I am embarrassed to say, was physical education.”

