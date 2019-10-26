Paul Denton with Commonwealth Commercial Partners

Title: managing director of sales and leasing at Commonwealth Commercial Partners, a Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage

Born: April 1980 in Richmond

Education: University of Richmond, bachelor of arts in leadership studies, 2002

Career: Commonwealth Commercial Partners, 2002-06; GVA Advantis, 2006-09; JLL, 2009-11; PartnerMD, 2011-12; Commonwealth Commercial Partners, 2012-present

Where in the metro area do you live? Midlothian

Best business decision: “Returning to work at Commonwealth Commercial Partners in 2012. I wanted an opportunity to grow a brokerage platform, manage people and take risks on new approaches to the business, and that’s exactly what I’ve been allowed to do. When I started in 2002, I was employee No. 12. When I returned in 2012, I was amazed at the growth of the company. Today, we have over 635 employees working out of 14 offices.”

Worst business decision: “I can’t think of a specific instance I would define as my worst business decision, but I’ve made plenty of mistakes. As an introvert in an extrovert business, I think the biggest challenge I had to overcome was not standing my ground. It took time for me to find the confidence to trust my gut and defend certain decisions to provide a more collaborative approach with others.”

Mistake you learned the most from: Early on in my career, I had a tendency to avoid conflict. Whether it was a client, competitor or colleague, I learned it’s best to face it head-on. State the problem or your position, and more importantly explain what you’re doing to fix it or why you’ve taken a certain position. Sometimes conflict shouldn’t be or simply can’t be avoided, but never let your emotions get the better of you and understand that it’s a small blip on the radar of your career.”

First job after college: property manager and leasing/sales agent at Commonwealth Commercial Partners

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “I am a part of a microgeneration that was born into an analog world, but came of age in a digital one. If I could go back, I would have paid more attention to the digital evolution and studied technology more closely. Curious by nature, I am always questioning how to best utilize technology to give us a competitive edge without sacrificing the inherent value of solid relationship building.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I’m an avid reader so it is hard to think of just one book that inspired me. Earlier this year, I was given a book called ‘On Managing Yourself,’ which is a collection of articles from the Harvard Business Review. It covers a range of topics from how to delegate, avoiding burnout, and ensuring your work/life balance is aligned.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I studied conflict resolution in Northern Ireland for a semester in college. I really enjoyed understanding the psychology behind how people view themselves against others and learning tactics to resolve the conflict that will naturally arise from those views. My least favorite was a required college biology class.”

