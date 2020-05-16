Title: Part owner and broker in Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate, a rapidly growing residential real estate company created in 2017. The business has three Richmond-area offices with 140 agents and seven support employees.
Born: November 1965 in Richmond
Education: St. Christopher’s School, 1985; Radford University 1989
Career: American Home Funding, 1989-90, loan processor; Joyner & Co. Realtors, 1990-97, Realtor; Bowers, Nelms & Fonville (which was bought by Long & Foster in 1998), 1997-2017, assistant manager of an office, branch manager, regional senior vice president; Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Realtors, May 2017-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Richmond’s West End
Best business decision: “To go to work for a real estate Icon in Richmond, Dick Nelms, president of Bowers, Nelms & Fonville and then president of the Southern Virginia region for Long & Foster, to learn the ins and outs of running a real estate company.”
Worst business decision: “Waiting too long to open my own real estate company as I wish I had done it earlier in my career.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not being the expert in everything and understanding that there are colleagues/teammates that have talents that can benefit you as a partner or team member that benefit the whole.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Biggest challenge will be navigating the new ways of doing business that COVID-19 has placed upon us in the residential real estate arena and the biggest opportunity will be to continue to be one of the top real estate firms that experienced agents want to work for based on reputation, ethics and our position in the Richmond marketplace.”
First job after college: “Working for a mortgage company in the back office.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I have been extremely blessed in my career path. I would only change the fact that I wished I had opened my own real estate firm about five years earlier. Otherwise, I would not change a thing as I have had the opportunity to work in almost every facet of the residential real estate business from agent, to manager, to regional manager, to now an owner of a company and still do what I love which is to be a Realtor helping people buy and sell residential real estate today.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Who Moved my Cheese,” by Spencer Johnson. “It shed light early on in my career on how to deal with change. Change is constant and that change is the only thing you can count on in life. I still preach that to my peers and family today.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: psychology; least favorite: science
