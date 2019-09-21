Title: first vice president at Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer
Born: May 1982 in Richmond
Education: Hampden-Sydney College, 2004
Career: P.E. Turner & Co., 2004-09; CBRE Charlotte, 2009-12; Northwood Office (formerly Bissell Companies), 2012-19; Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, February 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: western Henrico
Best business decision: “Accepting the offer to work for the Bissell Companies. Working with Smoky Bissell and the team he assembled to develop Ballantyne Corporate Park [in Charlotte, N.C.] was an amazing opportunity. Our team landed several of North Carolina’s most successful corporate real estate transactions, and we were active contributors in the ongoing development of one of the nation’s top mixed-use communities.”
Worst business decision: “I do not think I can identify a specific worst business decision. I’m sure someone will remind me of one, but maybe I would say not diversifying personal income streams. Corporate real estate is such a cyclical business, and having alternative sources of revenue helps make ends meet in down markets.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my professional career, I struggled to prioritize tasks and tried to do everything at once, which led to delayed production. I have become more tactful and organized as a result.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Continued advances in technology will present significant challenges and opportunities over the next two to five years. Technology is impacting how people work, where they work and when they work. These shifts have a direct influence on corporate real estate occupiers and investors.”
First job after college: real estate appraiser at P.E. Turner & Co., which his father has been leading since opening in 1979.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Working with my dad running a successful business was an invaluable experience that has really enabled me to relate with my clients in a manner that most of my peers are not able. However, if I could do it all over again, I would have spent time working and living in a gateway market.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I recently read ‘Can’t Hurt Me,’ by David Goggins. His personal account of overcoming adversity to become a Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner and motivational speaker reinforces the ‘never give up’ mentality regardless of the situation.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Favorite subject was U.S. history. I have always enjoyed learning about how our society has evolved, the differences amongst generations, and about our country’s leaders. Least favorite subject was theater. I’m not much of a thespian.”
