Title: owner of Kiss & Make-Up, a lingerie boutique at 5432½ Patterson Ave.
Born: 1954 in Richmond
Education: bachelor of social work, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1979
Career: medical secretary in pediatric oncology at MCV, 1980-82; administrative assistant, Crestar Bank, 1982-83; owner, Kiss & Make-Up, 1984-present
Where in the metro area do you live: West End
Best business decision: “Being flexible, listening to customers and adjusting inventory to fit the needs of the customers I serve.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I should have computerized inventory sooner, which made restocking inventory so much more efficient and time-saving.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Capitalizing on social media to communicate how Kiss & Make-Up can help women select the right bra style for their figure.”
First job after college: medical secretary in pediatric oncology at what was then the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I don’t think I would have done anything differently, having adapted whenever there was a change needed to better serve my customers.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Outlander.” “Both the books and the television series because of the strong female main character who is driven to be successful in her chosen career.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Favorite subject was drama and musical theater. I have been very fortunate over the years to act in college and since 2009 at the Jewish Family Theatre of Richmond.”
