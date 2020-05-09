Title: executive director of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, an organization that represents more than 1,000 emergency physicians, residents and medical students in community and academic practices throughout the state
Born: May 1983 in Baltimore
Education: bachelor’s of arts in anthropology and sociology, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 2005; master’s in historical archaeology, the College of William & Mary, 2015
Career: administrative coordinator, William & Mary, 2012-17; membership advocate at the Virginia Dental Association and executive director at the Shenandoah Valley Dental Association, 2017-19; Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, October 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “Pushing myself to get involved in a professional association. I’ve learned a ton from colleagues and building my network led to my current (dream) job leading a professional association that supports the state’s emergency physicians and their patients. Having a professional support network has been invaluable over the last few months.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I spent a lot of money on a master’s degree in a field that, it turns out, is not my passion. That said, I don’t think I could have learned as much about myself, my ability and my potential without that experience.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Seeing my development as a continual process. It takes a lot of bravery to grow. I feel like I have a lot to offer my organization and industry, but I will accomplish very little if I don’t keep pushing myself to learn and improve.”
First job after college: executive assistant at a real estate firm that decided to buy a Major League Baseball team
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “While I have my fair share of mistakes and cringey moments, changing something in the past might not lead to where I am now. Despite my anxieties about how to do my best work and help others, I’m grateful for what I have and what I’ve accomplished.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why: “There isn’t a way to say this without sounding pretentious, but there is something worthwhile in any art you experience. If you want to discuss any book or movie, find me online. I’m reading ‘Snow Crash’ by Neal Stephenson right now (published in 1992, set in the 21st century, fascinating parallels to spring 2020).”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English. “I love words and studying how people communicate (probably why I became an anthropologist).” Least favorite: civics. “But I’ve come to appreciate how important it is to have a solid understanding of our government. We can always do more to educate ourselves about our world and how it works — or doesn’t.”
