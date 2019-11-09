Title: director of events at Common House, a social club with a location in Charlottesville that is building a new location in downtown Richmond. The club cultivates community through inspirational design, programming and dining.
Born: 1993 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Education: bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of North Florida, 2013
Career: publicity assistant and associate publicist at Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, 2015-17; special events coordinator at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 2018-19; director of events at Common House, August 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Willow Lawn
Best business decision: “Intentionally surrounding myself with my dream team at Common House, who encourage professional and personal growth.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Lacking confidence in my abilities. As soon as I stopped second-guessing myself, I was able to turn dreams into reality.”
What is your biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Our greatest opportunity with Common House is to provide space and experiences for Richmonders to connect and build meaningful relationships. Specifically for private events, I can’t wait for this unique venue to open for corporate and bridal clients looking for a space that embodies the essence of this great city through design, locally sourced food and impeccable service.”
First job after college: a temporary employment agency in Washington, D.C.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Literally not a thing. The older I get, the more I see value in every path I’ve explored and how each individual experience has prepared me for this dream opportunity to work with Common House.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: ”I can’t pick just one. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ because who doesn’t want to be Meg Ryan, bookshop owner extraordinaire, fighting for her beloved local business in 1990s New York. Also, ‘The Truth About Forever’ by Sarah Dessen taught me that it’s OK to break the rules.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Favorite was chemistry. There was something so empowering about acing that final. Least favorite: geometry.”
