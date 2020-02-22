Stacy Thomas with Good Run Research & Recreation

Title: founder and chief executive officer of Good Run Research & Recreation, a market research firm in Richmond

Born: 1976 in Charlotte, N.C.

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from William & Mary, 1998; master’s in strategic planning from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter, 2001

Career: founder, Arnika, 2001-2003; The Martin Agency, 2003-2005; Element 79, 2005-2007; Teen Research Unlimited, 2007-2009; founder and CEO, Good Run Research & Recreation, 2010-present.

Where in the metro area do you live: “If I say Short Pump, will you still think I’m cool?”

Best business decision: “Easy. Knowing what I’m terrible at, and hiring people who are good at those things: logistics, design, financials ... the list is long.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “One? I am a professional mistake maker, so this is a tough question. But to pick one: mistaking saying ‘no’ for failure. In fact, ‘no’ means respect for standards, boundaries and values.”

First job after college: “Associate at a psychiatric hospital, which sounds more everything than it was.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. Truth is that I’m here because of all that I did — right, wrong, indifferent — and I’m right where I want to be. So I wouldn’t change a thing, and I intend to make big waves ahead.”

Movie that inspired you the most: “I can’t possibly speak for all time but recently ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ documentary. After this, I’m going to grow all of my own food, and yours too. Because we all can. And we all should.”

Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Favorite was creative writing because stories make the world go ’round. Least was math because numbers sometimes get in the way of stories, until you learn to find the stories in the numbers, which makes magic.”

