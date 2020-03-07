Title: Chief content officer at VPM, which stands for Virginia’s home for Public Media. (The local public broadcasting company had been called Community Idea Stations before changing its name last year.)

Born: 1966 in Waterloo, Iowa

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Iowa, 1989

Career: Intern for Oprah Winfrey, summer 1988; Leo Burnett in Chicago, 1989-1994; Campbell Ewald Detroit, 1994-1995; FCB Chicago, 1995-1999; The Martin Agency, 1999-2019; VPM, 2019-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Fan District

Best business decision: “To move from Chicago to Richmond to take the position of executive producer at The Martin Agency.”

Worst business decision: “Leaving Chicago to move to Detroit to work in car advertising knowing cars are not my passion. I put in a year and moved back to Chicago.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Having been in management for most of my career, I have learned the pain of hiring mistakes. Hiring great people is always a manager’s most important job. Hire well and the organization will succeed.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The way people consume content is rapidly changing. It has never been more important to connect with the audience. Our challenge in media is to keep up with how people interact and to continue to engage and interest them.”

First job after college: Waited tables and was a bartender in college, “but my first job after I graduated was as a junior producer at Leo Burnett.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I love what I do, but if I were to do something else I would be a developer, designing and building homes. I love working on my home and have always loved real estate.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert Pirsig. “I read it in high school and it really helped me think about self-acceptance and the importance of inner balance.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was history. I was horrible at chemistry.”

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started