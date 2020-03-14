Title: principal of hospitality at Baskervill, a Richmond-based architectural, engineering and interior design firm whose clients include hospitality, corporate, health care, manufacturing and cultural institutions
Born: January 1959 in Richmond
Education: Bachelor of Architecture, Virginia Tech, 1982
Career: Perini Construction, 1982-1983; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 1983-1990; self employed, 1990-2004; Ballou Justice Upton, 2004-2005; Procida Design, 2005-2006; and Baskervill, 2006-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump
Best business decision: “Working with new clients on smaller projects to build a relationship. These kinds of projects allow us to gain experience with their team and showcase our amazing talent, often all while broadening our building types and expanding our geographic reach.”
Worst business decision: “Making quick decisions based solely on my own knowledge and understanding, without consulting others who may have different insight or perspective.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “While it’s tempting to always say yes, bending to client pressure on schedules that are unrealistic is never a good solution. Through experience, I’ve grown in my confidence to advocate for what is more realistic and beneficial for everyone.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Continuing to attract strong talent to shape those spaces where we work, eat, shop and sleep while maintaining efficiency in our processes. We’re constantly looking forward, so planning well for the unknown is also something that is always at the forefront.”
First job after college: assistant project manager at Perini Construction in Hagerstown, Md.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t change anything. The paths I took and the decisions I’ve made have brought me to this place and allowed me to confidently lead others.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis. “It simply explains the basics of right and wrong which are critical in running a business you are proud of with integrity.” Also, “Seaside: Making a Town in America” by David Mohney and Keller Easterling. “Early in my career, I lived close to the town where the book is set, and the inspiration I’ve found in the book is influencing the home we’re designing for my family on Gwynn’s Island.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I liked all the architecture courses and enjoyed calculus, too. My least favorite was creative writing. It’s definitely a snapshot of what I do and who I am today.”
