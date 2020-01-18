Title: chief executive officer of Care Advantage Inc., a Chesterfield County-based home health care provider that serves more than 7,000 patients per year across more than 40 branch locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
Born: September 1977 in Chambersburg, Pa.
Education: Penn State University, bachelor of science in marketing and business logistics, 1996-2000; Columbia University, master’s of science in business, 2006-2008
Career: Ford Motor Co., senior zone manager, 2000-05; Covidien/Medtronic, sales trainer and territory leader, 2005-08; SeniorBridge, vice president of sales and marketing, 2008-12; Humana, chief of operations wellness division, 2012-18; Care Advantage Inc., CEO, 2018-present
What part of the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “Moving to Richmond to be part of the Care Advantage family. As in any move, there was a degree of risk in relocating and transitioning my career to a new company and region, but it has been extremely rewarding in the work that we accomplish together each day and how we serve our community at large.”
Worst business decision: “Staying in a position too long where I stopped learning and developing.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Fortunately, I can’t think of a major lesson that was a seismic shift for me, but consistently learning to listen more and give decisions some space, instead of swift decision-making, is at the top of my personal leadership improvement list.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Regarding the work at Care Advantage, it would be the nationwide shortage of caregivers for home health and home care agencies. Our industry will continue to be more innovative in pay, benefits and employee development to draw talented and caring people to this purpose-driven work.”
First job after college: “I worked for Ford Motor Co. as a zone manager in upstate New York. Those were some cold and long winters. Fortunately, I worked with great people and developed quite a bit of valuable professional and business acumen from that experience.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “To not be in such a rush to get to the next career milestone. Slow down for a moment to enjoy what has been a blessed journey.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin. “The courage and confidence that President Lincoln embodied to surround himself with his rivals, knowing that team would create the best outcomes. He did not take the easy path, but the right one.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history; least favorite: calculus.
