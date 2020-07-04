Title: Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, a state agency that enhances growth opportunities for Virginia’s small businesses
Born: February 1967 in Richmond
Education: Old Dominion University, bachelor of arts in speech communications and rhetoric, 1985-89
Career: Hampton University, 1989-92; The Richmond & Hampton Roads Voice Newspaper, 1992-95; The AFRO American Newspapers, 1995-97; Gordon-Tracye Advertising & Public Relations LLC, 1996-99; Virginia State University, special assistant to the president, 1999-2004; Virginia Regional Minority Supplier Development Council and the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, president, 2004-14; and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, agency director, September 2014-present
Where in the metro area do you live? Glen Allen
Best business decision: “Accepting a position as president of the Virginia Regional Minority Supplier Development Council in 2004.”
Worst business decision: “Establishing a partnership for a new business venture without understanding the definition of partnership.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not paying closer attention to the financial aspect of my business.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge/opportunity is rebranding my career or extending the brand.”
First job after college: News bureau director at Hampton University
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Ask more questions and leverage mentors and contacts more effectively. Spend more time enjoying the journey.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Personal Touch: What You Really Need to Succeed in Today’s Fast-paced Business World,” by Terrie Williams. “The author was a leading public relations expert who represented heavyweights in business and entertainment. Her philosophy was to create a solid work ethic and delivery system; attention to the finer details of establishing relationships; maintaining honesty and integrity while managing judgment. She built her book of business on developing and maintaining client relationships while making tough decisions for and with her clients. It was one of the first books I read when I started my career in public relations. I have utilized those principles in my work with all of the teams and organizations I have built.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English, classic literature; least: math.
