Title: founder and creative director at Le Papier Studio LLC, a Richmond-based online boutique that creates custom silhouettes and jewelry crafted from photographs.
Born: November 1977 in Sarande, Albania
Education: master’s degree in architecture, Judson University, 2004
Career: intern architect at Linda Grubb Architects, 2003-05; project architect at Prosi Designs, 2005-08; creative director at Le Papier Studio, 2008-present
Where in the metro area do you live: West End of Richmond
Best business decision: “Deciding to grow our team.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Being too emotionally invested in a business can cause a lot of heartache and frustration — especially when it comes to handling difficult scenarios. Choosing to let go of situations that were out of my control or delegating them to someone else would have avoided many sleepless nights.”
First job after college: “Intern architect at Linda Grubb and Associates in Barrington, Ill.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have started earlier. Being an entrepreneur isn’t for everyone, but I have loved every part of it, and I wish I had started on this journey sooner.”
Book that inspired you the most: “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action,” by Simon Sinek. “This book was an eye-opener for me. It reaffirmed the importance of knowing exactly why we do what we do and why customers should care about us enough to buy our products.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite subjects: art/drawing and structures (in architecture school); least favorite: history.
