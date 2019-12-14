Title: head brewer at Ardent Craft Ales, which operates a brewery and taproom on West Leigh Street in Scott’s Addition
Born: November 1986 in Williamsburg
Education: bachelor of arts, James Madison University, 2009; master’s in fine arts, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2012
Career: various jobs, 2003-15; assistant brewer/brewer, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, 2015-17; cellarman/brewer/head brewer, Ardent Craft Ales, 2017-present
What part of the metro area do you live: West End
Best business decision: “Less of a business decision and more of an ethos of sorts — work hard every day, but don’t take yourself too seriously.”
Worst business decision: “I bought a Microsoft Zune once.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Other than the Zune? Hard to pick out just one, but I’d say overall learning to avoid the convenience of hasty decisions in favor of thoughtful examination. Sure, it takes more time and effort initially, but it pays dividends down the road. Hopefully.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Figuring out how to constantly innovate and grow within an ever-evolving craft beer market while remaining true to principles upon which the brewery was founded. Piece of cake.”
First job after college: “I briefly worked as a unit supervisor with the archaeology department at James Madison’s Montpelier. Then an extended stint in various forms of retail/sales.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t wait as long to figure out how to turn something that I am passionate about into a career. I would take more risks.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why: “The Vignelli Canon,” by Italian designer Massimo Vignelli. “In his piece, Vignelli outlines what he believes to be the principles of good design. The gist is that good design, regardless of the discipline, comes from thoughtful research, critical examination, reflection and revision. I try to incorporate this process flow into as many facets of my life as possible from recipe creation to not buying another Zune.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite subjects: history and art. Least favorite: math and science. “I should have paid a little bit more attention. As it turns out, there is a fair amount of sciency-stuff that goes into making beer. Who knew?”
