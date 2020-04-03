The founder of organic juice company Ginger Juice has been named executive director of the Lighthouse Labs startup business accelerator.
Erin Powell took over running the Richmond-based business accelerator effective April 1.
She replaces Todd Nuckols, who founded Lighthouse Labs eight years ago as the Richmond region’s first startup business accelerator. Nuckols relocated to Atlanta with his family and left Lighthouse Labs effective March 30.
As a founder of a startup business herself, Powell said she knows firsthand the necessary resources that budding entrepreneurs need and the impact that they make on the region.
"The idea was to put a founder in the role who gets it and knows how to operate a business in the early stages," Powell said.
Powell founded Ginger Juice in 2014 while still working at online job search site firm Snagajob (now it is called Snag) in Henrico County. She worked there until April 2016, when she left to run Ginger Juice full time.
Ginger Juice specializes in nutrient-dense cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.
The company has three locations - in The Village shopping center on Three Chopt Road, in the GreenGate mixed-use development in Short Pump and on Huguenot Road near the Huguenot Village shopping center in Chesterfield County.
Plans are underway to franchise the concept as she has received approvals from regulators in 35 states.
Powell was in the process of trying to sell Ginger Juice, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to put those plans on hold.
"I had a number of potential buyers but given everything that is going on, that is on hold now," she said. "I have faith that some of these buyers who were interested, that we will be able to work out a deal. The hope is to find a buyer who can carry the torch of the brand."
The day-to-day operations of Ginger Juice is being handled by a manager. Two of the three stores are temporarily closed because of the coronavirus, with The Village shopping center location remaining open.
Powell said she decided to apply for the Lighthouse Labs position because she said she has a passion to help entrepreneurs with their businesses.
"The reason for starting Ginger Juice was I wanted to build something to be able to create business opportunities for small businesses by franchising the concept," she said. "I never intended to start Ginger Juice to be behind the counter to make juices but I wanted to create something that can enable others to be business owners."
As executive director of Lighthouse Labs, Powell said she wants to help founders of startups get the necessary mentoring and guidance.
"We want to invest in founders," she said.
“Lighthouse has always been about team and community and we are lucky to have a recent founder and passionate leader like Erin join our community," Nuckols said in a statement, adding that he will remain engaged on the Lighthouse Labs board.
Under his leadership, Lighthouse Labs has been a key force in the region’s growing startup scene.
Since the nonprofit program began, 48 startups have been through Lighthouse Labs, and those companies subsequently have raised more than $70 million in outside investments and have created more than 600 jobs. The program has received national acclaim.
Between five and 10 startups are chosen for Lighthouse Labs’ intensive three-month program. Applications for the fall program can be accepted beginning May 1.
Lighthouse Labs will runs its next three-month program this summer and it will focus on startup founders who are alumni from Virginia colleges and universities.
