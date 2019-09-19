If you’ve renovated an old home in Richmond, you know all about Caravati’s.
The architectural salvage warehouse in the Manchester area of South Richmond is the go-to destination for barn doors, heart pine floors, fireplace mantles, scrollwork radiators and claw foot tubs.
The family-owned business is celebrating its 80th anniversary this Saturday with a special vendor’s market at its warehouse.
This is the first market to be held at Caravati’s at 104 E. Second St.
Thirty-eight vendors will be setting up in the parking lot, selling everything from art, jewelry and sculpture to clothing, soap, vintage collectibles and handmade items made in Virginia.
Caravati’s 45,000-square-foot warehouse will be open where everything on the floor, excluding custom work, will have a 20% discount.
“We’re well known with homeowners, contractors, architects and designers up and down the East Coast,” said Jimmy Kastelberg, the owner of Caravati's Inc. since 1984.
His grandfather, Louis Caravati, started the business in 1939, primarily selling salvaged bricks. Over the years, the business grew to salvaged materials from turn of the century houses. The warehouse is now a treasure trove of doors, reclaimed flooring, newel posts, pantry doors and chandeliers, just to name a few of the items inside.
Caravati’s is the oldest architectural salvage firm in Richmond.
But it’s not as well known with millennials or young couples who may be buying and renovating an older home for the first time.
“I thought we needed to do something different that we’ve never done before,” said Sarah Culver, Kastelberg’s daughter who has been running social media for the family-owned business.
“Farmhouse sinks and sliding barn doors – all of the items that are in style right now and that are authentic in terms of age – that's what Caravati’s is all about,” she said.
"I don't know of a salvage company that's ever done a market like this," Culver said. If the event is successful, she hopes to make it an annual event.
