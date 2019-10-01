The Federal Trade Commission has requested additional information from Performance Food Group Co. on its plans to buy the nation’s second-largest privately held foodservice distributor.
Goochland County-based Performance Food said Tuesday that it will respond to the FTC requests “as quickly as possible to support the review of the proposed transaction.” The company didn’t say what additional information the federal regulators requested.
The company signed a deal in July to acquire Reinhart Foodservice LLC from Reyes Holdings LLC in a $2 billion all-cash deal.
Performance Food said in July that the deal should close by the end of the calendar year, pending regulatory approvals. The company now expects to close the deal later this year or early in 2020.
“PFG and Reinhart remain excited about the pending acquisition,” Performance Food said in a statement Tuesday.
Reinhart Foodservice, based in Rosemont, Ill., has more than $6 billion in annual net sales. In addition to its headquarters, the company operates 26 distribution centers, including two in Virginia — in Suffolk and Manassas.
When the deal is completed, Performance Food should generate about $30 billion in net sales.
Performance Food is one of the nation’s largest foodservice companies, with 80 distribution centers and 18,000 employees. The company supplies food and food-related products to businesses such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters.
