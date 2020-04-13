Performance Food Group Co. has furloughed or eliminated about 3,000 of its employees across the country.
The Goochland County-based company, one of the nation’s largest food-service distributors, said it took the actions and other steps to protect its long-term financial position because of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it furloughed or eliminated about 3,000 of its 25,000 employees.
Performance Food didn't specify how many employees had been furloughed or how many positions were eliminated. The furloughs and the eliminated positions have already taken place, a spokeswoman said, but she didn't say how long the unpaid time off would last.
The company also didn't say where the employees work. The company operates its corporate headquarters in the West Creek office park in Goochland and has more than 100 distribution centers across the country.
"While we are not going to specify which locations, with more than 100 [Performance Food Group] locations across the country, these very difficult personnel decisions have impacted multiple locations," the spokeswoman said in an email.
Performance also said it is deferring 25% of senior management’s base salary and 25% of board of directors' cash fees starting April 6 through the end of the year.
The base salary for George L. Holm, Performance Food’s chairman, president and CEO, was $1 million in the fiscal year that ended June 29, 2019, regulatory filings show.
Performance supplies food and food-related products to restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters. But the pandemic has caused most restaurants across the country to close temporarily because of social distancing rules, although many are offering take-out and delivery service.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made important decisions to protect the organization,” Holm said in a statement. "There are other decisions that are difficult for any company to make, but necessary during challenging times. We are confident that we have taken the appropriate steps and look forward to a time when we can resume a more normal operating environment."
Performance said it has agreements with 23 grocery retailers - 10 of them had signed on in late March - and is distributing groceries to 1,000 grocery locations. The company said it is now sharing more than 1,100 employees to work at grocery stores or distribution centers to help keep shelves stocked with food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.