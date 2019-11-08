A Goochland County-based promotional products supplier has a hand in marking the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
C. Forbes Inc. has designed and is selling memorabilia for Monday's parade, which organizers say is the largest event of its kind in the nation.
The company is selling about 25 different items with the parade logo, including lapel pins, coins, medallions, hats, shirts, scarves, hoodies, socks, bumper stickers and coffee mugs.
"We did the design work. We have an inside art department. Then we sent it to them [United War Veterans Council, the parade's sponsor] for approval," said Chip Forbes, the company's founder and president.
The items won't be sold along the parade route. Instead, customers wanting items will have to go to the C. Forbes website to order the merchandise and the company ships them from its warehouse and offices in the West Creek office park.
"We're optimistic about sales. We're not sure what to expect. Because it is the 100th anniversary makes it a bigger event," Forbes said.
His company has been selling specialty gifts, awards and commemorative items since it was founded in 1998.
The local promotions company has provided commemorative merchandise for the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, the bicentennial of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the 100th anniversary of World War I. The company also has developed medallions honoring the 9/11 victims at the Pentagon and items for the World War II Memorial Foundation.
C. Forbes is getting ready to launch a new commemoration program for the 100th of the ratification of 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that granted American women the right to vote.
One of the company's biggest area of sales are challenge coins and medallions given to those in the military or law enforcement.
The company also provides specialty gifts and award items for government, military and intelligence offices worldwide.
