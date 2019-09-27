Beck Garnett was the nation's top seller of Boy Scout popcorn last year.
The 15-year-old peddled more than $88,000 in Trail’s End popcorn sales - the most ever sold in a calendar year.
Equally impressive is Beck had been ranked second in the nation in overall popcorn sales in 2016 and 2017 and has been the top seller in Virginia since 2014.
Beck, a freshman at Collegiate School, has sold more than $200,000 in popcorn over the years.
His achievements landed his photo and short bio on the back of this year's white cheddar popcorn bag.
But Beck has decided not to sell popcorn this year. Rather, he has switched gears to train other area Boy Scouts and to help them sell.
"I feel like I have reached my goal [of being No. 1 in the nation] and have been working toward that for eight years," said the Goochland County teen who is a member of Troop 444, which meets at Reveille United Methodist Church. "I can really help this other troop reach their goal."
He's spending time this fall training members of Boy Scout Troop 442 to sell popcorn to raise money.
Roughly 73% of the popcorn sales stays locally for scouting. Of that amount, about 35% goes to the Heart of Virginia Council's operations to help with scouting in the 24 counties it serves. The remaining 38% goes to the scout's individual pack or troop for awards and programs or to help defray the cost of activities such as summer camp and for equipment.
In Beck’s case, however, the commission amount over the years - nearly $70,000 - is so large that he not only helped his troop, but he has donated funds to other scouting programs including those helping financially challenged youth from low income areas of the Richmond region.
For instance, his commission dollars provided more than $8,000 to help 50 scouts attending camp who could not afford it. He also has provided $3,500 to help the new Scout troops in Mosby and Whitcomb courts get a trailer to hold their equipment so they have it when they travel for programs.
Much of his efforts has gone to Troop 442, which meets in the Manchester area of South Richmond. That troop previously had been struggling but Beck's commission replaced the troop's equipment and backpack gear.
"Beck is a living example of what the Boy Scout of America instills in the youth who participate in our programs - it is about character and leadership," said George M. McGovern, Scout executive and CEO at the Boy Scouts of America's Heart of Virginia Council.
"At 15 years old, what he has done by giving back to those in need speaks to his character," McGovern said. "And now he is teaching the youth in those units how to sell and earn their way and that speaks to his leadership. These are the life skills that help communities and that employers look for when hiring potential employees."
Beck has taken six members from Troop 442 under his wing during fall's selling season. They recently were selling in front of the Kroger store at the Gayton Crossing shopping center in Henrico County.
"I've been taking them out to sell, some door-to-door. I've worked on their pitch and how they deliver it and how they talk to people," Beck said. "I have shown them what to do - to be more successful in selling."
The process has been very rewarding, Beck said.
"They have picked it up very well and they have been very responsive," he said. "They have been doing great so far. It's great to see them progress on their selling skills and really help their troop. They have have picked up very quickly and easily and will be able to do so much more with the money they are raising."
Members of Troop 442 plan to use the commissions they earn this year to pay it forward like Beck has done. They are planning to give 10% to help fund a new girl's unit of their troop and 10% to a another new troop being formed in a financially challenged area of Richmond.
