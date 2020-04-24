A South Richmond grocery store is offering space in front of its location as a site where customers can pick up preordered plants and produce grown by local farmers.
Good Foods Grocery in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road is providing the sidewalk in front of the store where customers can pick up the products after preordering online.
The first farm to take part in the program is Amy’s Garden from Charles City County, which grows organic produce.
“We are very fortunate at Good Foods to have this very nice setup out in front with the covered sidewalk,” said Donnie Caffery, owner of Good Foods grocery store.
The new pickup spot provides another site where customers can pick up locally grown food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally they’d be at the farmers market packed with people selling their produce,” Caffery said about Amy’s Garden and other local producers.
Farmers markets have been struggling to stay open consistently during the coronavirus because of social distancing guidelines. The Virginia Farmers Market Association has been urging farmers to switch to providing customer pickups of preordered agricultural goods and to enact strict social distancing at their booths.
Besides setting up outside of Good Foods on Saturday, Amy’s Garden plans to offer starting on May 14 the store as a pickup point for produce that’s been preordered by its Community Supported Agriculture members. Those CSA members provide the farm with money up front before the growing season to pay for things like seeds in return for a share of the farm’s produce.
The farm plans to start in May offering arugula, kale, Chinese cabbage, radishes and cucumbers and then switch to tomatoes, peppers, melons and eggplant in June, said Amy Hicks, who co-owns Amy’s Garden.
Products can be ordered online at www.amysorganicgarden.com. Her farm plans to use the Good Foods site through August, Hicks said.
The garden also distributes its products at the Birdhouse Farmers Market on Grayland Avenue in Richmond. The Good Foods location provides a second option for the farm’s customers to pick up their preordered goods, Hicks said.
“It will help us thin out our members coming to one spot,” Hicks said. “So we’re looking to facilitate social distancing.”
We had occasion to pass the Food Pantry in Chester on Ironbridge Road and there were hundreds of cars lined up. So sad to see so many people with families who are probably unemployed and having serious financial difficulties. All of the churches need to ban together to help them out.
