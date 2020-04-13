Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they're afraid

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt from behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. Some grocery workers are pushing for more protective equipment and higher pay to stay on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Richmond Times-Dispatch wants to speak with grocery store employees about what it’s like to do their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. We also want to talk with shoppers who go into the stores for their groceries for their thoughts on the work that these employees are doing.

Email or call reporter Sean Gorman at sgorman@timesdispatch.com or (804) 649-6885 with your thoughts along with your name and phone number where he can reach you.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email