Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA IN ADDITION TO INTERIOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THROUGH 5 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&