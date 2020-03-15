A growing number of grocery chains are reducing their hours while other retailers - notably Apple - are temporarily closing stores as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.
Grocery chains Publix, Wegmans and Walmart are among retailers cutting back on hours to give employees more time for cleaning and sanitizing stores and restocking shelves.
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is cutting store hours starting Sunday March 15.
Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets that normally are open 24 hours now will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the chain said late Saturday. Stores that regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m. will keep their current hours of operation.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules."
Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, had announced Saturday morning that it would start closing nightly at 8 p.m. effective immediately until further notice. Before the announcement, the chain typically closed its stores in the Richmond area either at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Wegmans, which has two stores in the Richmond area, is cutting back hours. Stores in Virginia will close at 11 p.m. instead of midnight. The Pub By Wegmans, the chain's in-store restaurant, will temporarily close.
"Because this is impacting the retail industry around the world, supply is limited and there are a number of pressures on the supply chain to keep up with demand," Wegmans said in a statement. "This, coupled with the high volume we’re seeing across all departments, is affecting what is available on our shelves. Know that we continue to receive shipments to our stores every day. Although we may not have every variety available, we are working hard to give our customers options in each category."
Kroger, the nation's largest traditional supermarket retailer, is reducing hours at locations in certain markets. For instance, the chain is cutting back 24-hour service at stores in its hometown of Cincinnati to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
No word if Kroger plans to reduce hours at its 18 Richmond area locations.
No-frills German-based grocery retailer Aldi, which has 13 stores in the Richmond region, said some of its stores across the U.S. will be temporarily closed or have limited hours. It didn't say which ones. "At this time, we cannot provide specific location information," the company said on its website.
Many grocery stores across the Richmond region were sold out of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and other products Friday afternoon or had limited supply of certain merchandise.
***
Apple is temporarily closing all of its stores in the U.S. and across the world - except those in China - until March 27, the company announced late Friday.
The company has reopened its stores in China, which had been closed because of the virus.
"What we’ve learned [in China] together has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers."
Apple customers can use the company's online stores for service and support, he said.
All of Apple's hourly workers will continue to be paid, he said. The company's offices are moving to flexible work schedules including employees working remotely if their job allows.
