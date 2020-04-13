Someone 'signing on'

Someone completing an unemployment benefits form.

 glegorly

Have you have been laid off or furloughed from your job because of the coronavirus outbreak? Have you applied or have you tried to apply for state unemployment benefits? How was the process? Did you had difficulty?

The Times-Dispatch is interested in hearing from you for a news article.

Email reporter John Reid Blackwell at jblackwell@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name and a phone number where he can reach you.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email