Haynes Furniture has completed major renovations of its two Richmond-area showroom and warehouse complexes.
The biggest part of the project was demolishing one of the warehouses at its store at 6550 Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.
As a result, the store's entrance was reconfigured and the exterior facade update. The store's interior also got a makeover.
The chain also renovated its store at 9515 W. Broad St. in western Henrico County.
Work began last year on the project and both stores remained opened during the renovations.
The Virginia Beach-based retailer has said the cost of the renovations is in the millions.
The company also owns The Dump discount furniture store at 7204 Brook Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.