The top floor of One James Center in downtown Richmond finally has a tenant.
HCA Healthcare, one of the region's largest private employers, took over the building's entire 21st floor.
The giant hospital operator relocated its Capital Division operations there from space in the Boulders office park in Chesterfield County.
HCA Healthcare's Capital Division oversees operations of 18 hospitals - soon to be 19 - in Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Indiana. The division oversees 14 hospitals in Virginia including Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, Henrico Doctors’, Parham Doctors’ and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals and John Randolph Medical Center in the Richmond region.
About 60 to 65 people work in the new offices.
The 21st floor had been vacant since mid-2015 when the Bull & Bear Club, a private membership club that had operated in downtown Richmond for nearly 50 years, closed.
"We are excited about the vibrancy of the city and to be part of it and to be in the heart of it and to be in the special place here that was the Bull & Bear Club," said Tim McManus, who has been CEO of HCA Healthcare Capital Division since August 2016.
"Another major reason to move downtown was to be closer to the statehouse," he said, adding the new offices put him and other HCA officials in closer proximity to discuss issues with state lawmakers and government officials.
The company's division had been in the Boulders office park since the spring 2000. "It was nice building but it was not in the heart of the action," he said.
Besides having commanding views of the city from the top floor of One James Center, McManus said the new digs make an importation statement about the company's presence and commitment in the region and in Virginia.
"We are bullish about being here in Virginia," he said.
Besides, an HCA Healthcare sign will go up on the west side of the top of One James Center. It is slated to be installed Saturday and be turned on Sunday.
"It will be hard to miss," McManus said about the sign. "Being downtown and having our sign [one the top of the building] will be an incredible experience for all of us."
Having a strong presence in the heart of downtown also allow HCA to attract top employees and consolidate the division's operations, he said.
The lease at One James Center, at 901 E. Cary. St., is for seven years, with HCA's option to renew for two additional three-year terms.
The company's lease at Boulders VIII building, at 7300 Beaufont Springs Drive, was coming due in the next year, he said.
Other units of HCA are in the same building in the Boulders complex or across the street and needed the space to expand their operations. For instance, part of the division's former space will be used for a regional training center.
HCA looked at potential spaces in four buildings to move its Capital Division.
"This one, by far, made the most sense. It was completely bare. There were no walls, just windows," he said. "It is rare to have a space to design from scratch."
The company's division is making significant capital investments in the hospitals and other operations in the four-state region. For instance, it made $217.25 million in capital investments for the division last year.
"We need a bigger place to be able to plan that out," he said.
The James Center has been undergoing a renovation and transformation since Riverstone Properties bought the three-building complex off East Cary Street in January 2017. Riverstone Properties is the real estate arm of Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.’s Riverstone Group.
