A free-standing emergency room is being considered for western Henrico County.
HCA Virginia has proposed an 11,000-square-foot, freestanding ER at the southeast corner of Nuckols Road and Hickory Park Drive.
If built, it would be the healthcare system's fifth such facility in the Richmond region.
HCA has asked for the 3.36-acre parcel to be rezoned to allow for the 24-hour emergency medical facility with full lab and imaging capabilities.
The facility would be similar to existing HCA urgent care facilities in Goochland and Hanover counties.
It would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and have the same capabilities as the emergency department within a hospital, such as a separate pediatric entrance and waiting area, private treatment rooms and on-site laboratory. The facility would be affiliated with Henrico Doctor's Hospital.
The Henrico Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning last month. The request was slated to be considered by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week, but the issue was deferred to the board's meeting on May 12.
The planning department staff generally supports the rezoning request, but some of the recommended road improvements have not been fully addressed, according to a staff report filed before last week's board meeting.
An HCA spokesman declined to comment on the proposed ER or when it might open. "We are not providing any additional information at this time," the spokesman said.
The ER facility is being developed in coordination with an adjacent pending rezoning request for a life care facility and office/retail uses.
HCA Virginia, Bon Secours and VCU Health have opened or planned free-standing emergency centers in the Richmond region in recent years.
HCA's centers are on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, off Chamberlayne Road at Atlee Road in Hanover, off state Route 288 in the West Creek office park in Goochland, and on Temple Parkway in Prince George County.
The Bon Secours emergency centers are in Watkins Centre in Chesterfield and near the West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico. Southside Regional Medical Center, which Bon Secours acquired in January, operates an ER facility at 60 E. Roslyn Court in Colonial Heights.
VCU Health has plans to open an emergency center at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County. The center was slated to open this spring, but VCU announced in late March that the opening is being postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new opening date has not yet been determined.
