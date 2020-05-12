HCA Virginia has withdrawn a proposal to put a free-standing emergency room in western Henrico County.
The health care system had proposed an 11,000-square-foot, free-standing ER at the southeast corner of Nuckols Road and Hickory Park Drive. If built, it would have been HCA's fifth such facility in the Richmond region.
HCA had asked for a 3.36-acre parcel be rezoned to allow for the 24-hour emergency medical facility with full lab and imaging capabilities.
The request had been slated to be considered before the Board of Supervisor's meeting on May 12.
But the company's rezoning attorney sent a letter dated April 29 asking to withdraw the case. No reason was given.
The Henrico Planning Commission had recommended approval of the rezoning in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.