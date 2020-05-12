HCA

HCA Virginia has proposed an 11,000-square-foot, freestanding emergency room facility at the southeast corner of Nuckols Road and Hickory Park Drive in western Henrico County.

HCA Virginia has withdrawn a proposal to put a free-standing emergency room in western Henrico County.

The health care system had proposed an 11,000-square-foot, free-standing ER at the southeast corner of Nuckols Road and Hickory Park Drive. If built, it would have been HCA's fifth such facility in the Richmond region.

HCA had asked for a 3.36-acre parcel be rezoned to allow for the 24-hour emergency medical facility with full lab and imaging capabilities.

The request had been slated to be considered before the Board of Supervisor's meeting on May 12.

But the company's rezoning attorney sent a letter dated April 29 asking to withdraw the case. No reason was given.

The Henrico Planning Commission had recommended approval of the rezoning in March.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

