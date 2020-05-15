Lighthouse Labs, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides mentoring and funding for startup companies, is planning to hold a health-focused business accelerator later this summer and fall.
The accelerator program - the only one in Virginia that will focus specifically on health-related startups - is being created in partnership with the Health Innovation Consortium, an organization working to make Virginia a hub for health innovation.
Virginia Commonwealth University, VCU Health and Activation Capital, which works to support startups in the region, started the Health Innovation Consortium in 2019 to help bring health innovations to market.
The health innovation accelerator will be held concurrently with the Lighthouse Labs fall cohort, which will include companies in other industries.
Both accelerators are being planned for Aug. 24 to Nov. 13, and applications are now open at lighthouselabsrva.com. The number of startups that will be accepted into the program has not yet been set.
The three-month program gives startups access to mentors and equity-free funding. Lighthouse Labs said startups in the health cohort could use the program to develop innovations such as digital health and medical device technologies.
"Innovation is needed now more than ever,” said Erin Powell, executive director of Lighthouse Labs. “The fall cohort by Health Innovation Consortium and Lighthouse Labs will provide traction for the most promising, high-potential startups to begin making an immediate impact in health-related industries.”
Lighthouse Labs invests $20,000 in each startup that participates in its program, without taking equity or fees from the founders.
Healthcare related companies that are graduates of the Lighthouse Labs program have included Kamana, which developed a technology platform for staffing credentialed healthcare professionals; GoGo Band, which developed a wearable biometric device that helps children overcome pediatric enuresis; Roundtrip, which developed software tools that help hospitals and insurers book and coordinate non-emergency medical transportation; ThermaSENSE, which developed a non-invasive technology that measures internal object temperature; Nudge, which provides an app that allows fitness clubs to build healthier habits with their customers and provide support at any time; NIRSleep, developer of a wearable, noninvasive brain imaging system for home sleep tests; and Research Unlimited, which specializes in recruiting participants for research studies.
